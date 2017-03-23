St. Baldrick's Foundation Hosting Head-Shaving Event at Biltmore

People in Charlottesville are getting a different kind of buzz at the Biltmore on Thursday night. The St. Baldrick's Foundation is hosting a head-shaving event raising money for a good cause.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

The foundation's signature head-shaving event is all to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Twenty-five volunteers will be stepping up to brave the shave honoring young cancer patients who lose their hair through chemotherapy treatment. For 2017 the foundation is trying to raise at least $35,000 off of donations and participants. In 2016 the event raised almost $37,000.

Tune into NBC29 at 6 p.m. when we will be talking with participants with a lot less hair on their heads.