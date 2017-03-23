St. Baldrick's Foundation Hosting Head-Shaving Event at Biltmore

File image from the event in 2014 CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
People in Charlottesville are getting a different kind of buzz at the Biltmore on Thursday night. The St. Baldrick's Foundation is hosting a head-shaving event raising money for a good cause.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m.
The foundation's signature head-shaving event is all to raise money for childhood cancer research.
Twenty-five volunteers will be stepping up to brave the shave honoring young cancer patients who lose their hair through chemotherapy treatment. For 2017 the foundation is trying to raise at least $35,000 off of donations and participants. In 2016 the event raised almost $37,000.
Press Release from St. Baldrick's Foundation:
What:
The Biltmore in Charlottesville, Va., will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise money for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Thursday, March 23. With a goal of raising $35,000, 25 local volunteers are expected to go bald to support the Foundation’s mission to fund research that will take childhood back from cancer.
For more information check out The Biltmore St. Baldrick’s event page.
Why:
Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five children will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. Donations raised at events like this support the development of childhood cancer treatments that gives kids their best chance at growing up cancer free.
When: Thursday, March 23
Event will start at 5:30 p.m.
Event will end at 9 p.m.
Head-shaving will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Biltmore
16 Elliewood Ave.
Charlottesville, VA
Who: St. Baldrick’s shaveesSM, volunteers, supporters and donors