Charlottesville Students Collecting Donations for Henrico Co. School

Students in Charlottesville are banding together to help out a school that was damaged by a fire over the weekend in Henrico County.

The roof of Baker Elementary School was damaged during a fire over the weekend. News outlets report crews were called out to the school around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, March 19. Officials later determined the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

Students and teachers are now divided between three separate elementary schools.

The school has reached out to surrounding counties for school supplies to help keep temporary classrooms operating.

"Schools are an extension of homes for students and teachers, and they've lost that. I can’t even imagine that feeling you can’t go back and get any of your memories. You just really have to start over. So when we heard the cry, it was what can we do to help," said Dr. Kendra King with Charlottesville City Schools.

Boxes have been set up to collect supplies at all nine Charlottesville public schools.

Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, March 28.