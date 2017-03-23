Charlottesville Meals On Wheels Concerned Over Possible Budget Cuts

As the nation talks about potential funding cuts to programs like Meals on Wheels, the program in the Charlottesville area is facing its own money trouble.

57th District Delegate David Toscano helped seal meals Thursday morning at Meals on Wheels Charlottesville / Albemarle's location as part of Community Champions Week. Government, business, and community leaders are invited every March to volunteer and help those in need.

"You talk to the folks who get these meals, they'll tell you, it makes a huge difference to them," said Democratic delegate.

The Charlottesville location serves 250 active clients, who choose between seven different medically appropriate meals. However, the need is growing, according to executive director Leigh Trippe.

"We have not been able to keep up with the need. So, we have grown 60 percent in the past 10 years, and we don't have the funding to cover everybody. So for the first time in our history, we have a waiting list of about 20 people, which is somewhat heartbreaking," Trippe said.

Staff are working to find ways to increase its budget. The program is privately funded through donations and fundraisers, which means the federal funding cuts proposed in President Donald Trump's budget would not impact this location.

"But there are lots of places around the country where they do, and it would be a tragedy and and i think heartless, to cut those funds out of the federal budget," said Toscano.

Trippe is concerned about the national conversation and those who have suggested Meals on Wheels is not effective. She says it is often saving taxpayer money, because many clients - about 67 percent in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area - are below the poverty line, which means many are on Medicare.

"When you look at the cost of what we do - this is approximate - but, a year's worth of food here, costs about a week in a nursing home, which is about the same as a day in the hospital," said Trippe.

Another positive impact, according to Trippe, is Meals on Wheels helps combat isolation for its clients, which can have mental health impacts. Sometimes, the person delivering the hot meal will be the only human contact a client may have.