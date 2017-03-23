Peabody School Students Dress Up as SAT Words

Students at the Peabody School are dressing up as SAT vocabulary words to celebrate spirit week.

This year's word parade is something new at the school.

Words like Onomatopoeia and Bohemian lined up to parade down the hallway to show off creative costumes.

"We have a lot of voracious readers here at Peabody School. So the idea of doing, picking, a vocabulary word to them was actually really fun and interesting and the book was just kind of the hook to get ‘em interested in doing this," said Robert Orlando, the head of the Peabody School.

The idea was sparked by the book Miss Alaineus, A Vocabulary Disaster by Debra Frasier. The book tells the story of mistaking a word which leads to a classroom catastrophe.