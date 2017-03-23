Charlottesville Chamber Volunteer Award Presented to Robin Martin-Lawson

The Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce didn't have to look far to find this year's recipient of its volunteer award.

At the chamber's breakfast Thursday morning, members presented Robin Martin-Lawson, the catering sales director at Travinia Italian Kitchen, with its 'Chamber Volunteer Award.'

In addition to her full time job as an events coordinator for the chamber, she is also chair of an organization that helps adults with brain injuries, and is the social chair for the chamber's "Women's Round Table."

“I’m embarrassed but honored there's so many wonderful people that volunteer. I'm just amazed that I'm the recipient, cause there's just so many people that make the chamber work behind the scenes,” said Robin Martin-Lawson.

The Chamber Volunteer Award is decided by six staff members after a lengthy screening process throughout the year.