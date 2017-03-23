Albemarle County Land Swap Bring 21 Acres to Southwood Community

Albemarle County Land Swap Bring 21 Acres to Southwood CommunityPosted: Updated:
A land swap is giving an Albemarle County community more room to grow.
Members of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville were joined by elected representatives on Thursday, March 23, to commemorate 21 acres of land for the Southwood Mobile Home Park.
The land comes from Jennifer Sue Minor, who had donated the property to Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit later donated that land to the state to be used as part of Biscuit Run Park. Now, the state is giving a portion of the land back to Habitat for Humanity.
"Well I think it's a really exciting proposition for Habitat, and I think it will be beneficial longer term for the residents of Albemarle County and the city, because of the piece of land that now is now going to be acquired that will be attached to Biscuit Run," said Albemarle County Supervisor Rick Randolph.
Minor's donation came from a side of Biscuit Run Park, which takes up roughly 1300 acres of woods between Route 20 and Old Lynchburg Road. The land was originally designed to be a neighborhood, but was turned into a natural park after development of that community fell through during the recession.
The state purchased the land for nearly $10 million, helping then-Governor Tim Kaine fulfill a promise of 400,000 acres of conservation land. The developers walked away with a huge tax credit.
Habitat for Humanity purchased Southwood in 2007, and is in the process of redeveloping the neighborhood to include more affordable housing.
The nonprofit organization says the additional acres should make future projects at Southwood a lot easier, as well as create a "gateway" to Biscuit Run Park.
"Gaining this piece of land has enabled us to begin to think through a phasing process where we can move from one phase to the next, without forcing people off the land even temporarily," said Habitat for Humanity CEO Dan Rosenweig.
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says Biscuit Run Park remains in what's called a "land banked state," meaning no development has begun. The classification is because the department doesn't have funds set to put into park at this time. Changing that would take an appropriation from the General Assembly.
Release from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville:
Thanks to a generous donation of land by Mrs. Jennifer Sue Minor, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) have completed a land exchange that gives Habitat 21 acres of land adjacent to Southwood Mobile Home Park and adds accessible property to the southern portion of Biscuit Run State Park.
Thursday, March 23rd at the mobile home park, Habitat, DCR, local officials and Southwood residents will commemorate the land exchange.
“This project has been years in the making and is a product of incredible collaboration and generosity” said Dan Rosensweig, Habitat’s President and CEO. “We are so grateful to Mrs. Minor for donating the land that made this all possible, to Delegate Toscano for sponsoring the bill, for the wonderful folks at the DCR who have been great partners and to the County if Albemarle who supported us all the way.”
Habitat purchased Southwood 2007 with the intent to redevelop it into an inclusive community of affordable and market-rate homes. The land exchange will help Habitat redevelop the trailer park without displacing the residents, giving Habitat extra land near Southwood so that redevelopment can occur in phases. It will also create a gateway to the future Biscuit Run Park, providing a multimodal transportation link that will connect neighborhoods with trails amenities, jobs and parks.
Release from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A property exchange between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will benefit the Southwood community, Biscuit Run State Park and the surrounding region in years to come.
Representatives of Habitat and DCR, and state and local officials celebrated the agreement today at the Southwood Community Center.
The exchange paves the way for Habitat to redevelop the Southwood Mobile Home Park off Old Lynchburg Road into mixed-use, mixed-income housing without displacing any of its residents. It also gives Habitat the opportunity to incorporate recreational fields — a regional need — into the new development.
“Exchanging state-owned land is no easy task, so this project required great creativity, time and effort,” DCR Director Clyde E. Cristman said. “The results will be extraordinary for the Virginia State Park system and Southwood residents.”
DCR exchanged 23 acres on the northern end of the park for a parcel of equal value near the southern end. The southern parcel was donated to Habitat by Jennifer Sue Minor.
A 2012 bill sponsored by Delegate David Toscano authorized DCR to negotiate the exchange.
“This project has been years in the making and is the result of incredible collaboration and generosity,” Habitat President and CEO Dan Rosensweig said. “We are so grateful to Mrs. Minor for donating the land that made this all possible, to Delegate Toscano for sponsoring the bill, to our wonderful partners at DCR and to Albemarle County, which supported us all the way. This project enables Habitat to keep its promise to Southwood residents that they will not be displaced as we transition them to new homes.”
The land once owned by the state abuts the Southwood property. It is separated from the rest of the park by a creek, which presented an access challenge for DCR’s park planners. The land had not been slated for development in the park’s master plan.
However, Habitat’s long-range plans for the parcel include working with the county to create a new, active-use park. The Albemarle-Charlottesville area has a documented need for public ballfields that are not compatible with Virginia State Park land use.
The state acquired the land for Biscuit Run State Park in 2009. The park master plan calls for development of campgrounds, picnic shelters, trails and a visitor center. DCR awaits allocation of state funds to begin development.
Southwood is the region’s largest single concentration of affordable housing, with 1,500 residents housed in 342 trailers. Habitat purchased Southwood in 2007 with a commitment not to displace residents during redevelopment. So far, Habitat has invested $2 million in infrastructure upgrades and is working through a plan to give residents a say in the shape and form of the new community. Habitat plans to submit a rezoning application for the development within a year.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.