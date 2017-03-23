Albemarle County Land Swap Bring 21 Acres to Southwood Community

A land swap is giving an Albemarle County community more room to grow.

Members of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville were joined by elected representatives on Thursday, March 23, to commemorate 21 acres of land for the Southwood Mobile Home Park.

The land comes from Jennifer Sue Minor, who had donated the property to Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit later donated that land to the state to be used as part of Biscuit Run Park. Now, the state is giving a portion of the land back to Habitat for Humanity.

"Well I think it's a really exciting proposition for Habitat, and I think it will be beneficial longer term for the residents of Albemarle County and the city, because of the piece of land that now is now going to be acquired that will be attached to Biscuit Run," said Albemarle County Supervisor Rick Randolph.

Minor's donation came from a side of Biscuit Run Park, which takes up roughly 1300 acres of woods between Route 20 and Old Lynchburg Road. The land was originally designed to be a neighborhood, but was turned into a natural park after development of that community fell through during the recession.

The state purchased the land for nearly $10 million, helping then-Governor Tim Kaine fulfill a promise of 400,000 acres of conservation land. The developers walked away with a huge tax credit.

Habitat for Humanity purchased Southwood in 2007, and is in the process of redeveloping the neighborhood to include more affordable housing.

The nonprofit organization says the additional acres should make future projects at Southwood a lot easier, as well as create a "gateway" to Biscuit Run Park.

"Gaining this piece of land has enabled us to begin to think through a phasing process where we can move from one phase to the next, without forcing people off the land even temporarily," said Habitat for Humanity CEO Dan Rosenweig.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says Biscuit Run Park remains in what's called a "land banked state," meaning no development has begun. The classification is because the department doesn't have funds set to put into park at this time. Changing that would take an appropriation from the General Assembly.

