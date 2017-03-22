VCU Introduces Mike Rhoades as Head Basketball Coach

Mike Rhoades was re-introduced Wednesday in Richmond as the new head basketball coach at VCU.

Rhoades was a popular assistant under coach Shaka Smart for five seasons at VCU.

Rhoades has spent the last three years as the head coach at Rice.

This past season he coached the Owls to 23 wins, one shy of the school record.

Rhoades says returning to Richmond to coach at VCU is a dream come true for him and his family.

Rhoades says, "We love this place, and I became an assistant coach here with Coach Smart. Those five years, I had so much fun, and it was awesome. Somebody asked me how you would describe it, it was just awesome. I came to work every day driving down 95 saying, 'I get to work at VCU as a college basketball coach, you're crazy.' And now saying I'm the head coach at VCU? I'm very, very lucky."

Rhoades replaces Will Wade who left to be the new head coach at LSU.

Rhoades adds, "Recruiting is 24-7 and it will never stop, but one thing, I can sell VCU. Who wouldn't want to come here and be a part of this? There were more people at this thing today than are at a lot of college basketball games. That should tell you something about how things are done here."

Rhoades takes over a VCU program that has played in the NCAA Tournament seven straight years.