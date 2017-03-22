Albemarle Co. School Board Meeting to Discuss Academies, CATEC

Albemarle County Public Schools Press Release:

(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia) – Tomorrow evening’s School Board work session for Albemarle County Public Schools is being held at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) at 1000 East Rio Road in Charlottesville. The work session begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be available via live-stream.

The principal item on the agenda is a review and discussion of programs at the school division’s three academies—Albemarle High School’s Math, Engineering & Science Academy (MESA); the Health and Medical Sciences Academy (HMSA) at Monticello High School; and Western Albemarle High School’s Environmental Studies Academy (ESA). Also included is a review and discussion of CATEC programs.

Each of these four academic settings provides students with unique, project-based experiences and learning environments that are incorporated into the broader curriculum at all four schools. They also align with a new state initiative, Profile of a Virginia Graduate, which will update graduation requirements for all high school students beginning with the class of 2022.

Tomorrow evening’s work session will include students and teachers from the respective programs along with community members, all of whom will be present to answer questions and discuss the programs in depth. As with all Board meetings, the work session will be available live at http://streaming.k12albemarle.org/ACPS/player.htm?xml/schoolboard.xml.

