Staunton Hosts First Meeting on Strategic Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan

People in Staunton are talking about a more walkable and bikeable city.

The city held its first public meeting on making Staunton more biker and walker friendly Wednesday night. The meeting gave people a chance to see and talk about what that might look like.

With the help of a consultant, the city is creating a Strategic Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.

Priorities mentioned include networks that connect people to neighborhoods, destinations, and transit.

“I think the city also really needs to look at how they connect Staunton Crossing and sort of the new growth areas of the city to downtown,” said Randall Wolf, avid cyclist. “There's a lot of low income people that commute on the edges of town that live downtown that need to have good, safe routes to get to work. And, again, kids. Let’s get kids on bikes and walking."

The city expects to have a survey up on their website in the next month.