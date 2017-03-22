Staunton City Schools Wins Grant for Nutrition Program

A school system in the Shenandoah Valley committed to nutrition has won a grant.

The nutrition program at Staunton City Schools is one of just seven schools nationwide awarded the 2017 School Support Food Initiative. It’s sponsored by the Chef Ann Foundation and Partners.

The grant provides hands-on training with Chef Ann and other experts, consulting, strategic planning, and equipment.

It is a school meals reform that focuses on nutrient dense foods.

“Their mission is to support schools who are committed to bringing more whole foods into their school systems, to eliminating harmful chemicals, and going back to more basic scratch cooking that allows for us also to incorporate local whole food and support our local economy,” said Amanda Warren, Staunton City Schools nutrition supervisor.

The process is expected to take two years.