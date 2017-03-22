Quantcast

Staunton City Schools Wins Grant for Nutrition Program

Amanda Warren, Staunton City Schools nutrition supervisor Amanda Warren, Staunton City Schools nutrition supervisor
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A school system in the Shenandoah Valley committed to nutrition has won a grant. 

The nutrition program at Staunton City Schools is one of just seven schools nationwide awarded the 2017 School Support Food Initiative. It’s sponsored by the Chef Ann Foundation and Partners.

The grant provides hands-on training with Chef Ann and other experts, consulting, strategic planning, and equipment.

It is a school meals reform that focuses on nutrient dense foods.

“Their mission is to support schools who are committed to bringing more whole foods into their school systems, to eliminating harmful chemicals, and going back to more basic scratch cooking that allows for us also to incorporate local whole food and support our local economy,” said Amanda Warren, Staunton City Schools nutrition supervisor.

The process is expected to take two years. 

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

