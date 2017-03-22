Quantcast

Judge Issues Opinions on Access to Huguely Family Insurance Policies

File Image: George Huguely File Image: George Huguely
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

One of two insurance companies is off the hook in a wrongful death lawsuit against convicted murderer George Huguely.

A Maryland federal judge issued two opinions this week.

The mother of Yeardley Love is suing Huguely over her daughter's murder. Love’s mother wanted access to the Huguely family’s insurance policies if a jury rules in her favor.

The judge says Chartis Property Casualty Company would not have to pay but, State Farm Insurance would.

The State Farm policy is worth $300,000.

The Chartis policy is worth $6 million.

The wrongful death trial starts July 30, 2018.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

