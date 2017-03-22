Judge Issues Opinions on Access to Huguely Family Insurance Policies

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

One of two insurance companies is off the hook in a wrongful death lawsuit against convicted murderer George Huguely.

A Maryland federal judge issued two opinions this week.

The mother of Yeardley Love is suing Huguely over her daughter's murder. Love’s mother wanted access to the Huguely family’s insurance policies if a jury rules in her favor.

The judge says Chartis Property Casualty Company would not have to pay but, State Farm Insurance would.

The State Farm policy is worth $300,000.

The Chartis policy is worth $6 million.

The wrongful death trial starts July 30, 2018.