Parking Manager Provides Update on Charlottesville's Parking Action Plan

The city of Charlottesville is trying to get people up to speed on major changes coming to parking downtown.

The city, along with the Downtown Business Association, hosted an informational meeting about the parking action plan Wednesday night.

The city’s new parking manager, Rick Siebert, fielded questions and concerns over charging people to park in spaces that are currently free.

At the meeting, business owners expressed mixed feelings about the plan.

“You can go to a mall and park for free and even though many of the businesses validate for two or four hours, people don't necessarily know that,” said Downtown Business Association Chairwoman Joan Fenton.

Fenton says some are in favor of meter parking to draw more customers but worry about their employees who rely on street parking.

“There’s a lack adequate parking for employees and we would like to see some park and ride and other options,” Fenton said.

The parking action plan has multiple parts to it.

The city is implementing a meter parking system along portions of Water Street and East Market Street near the Downtown Mall. The pilot program will start August 1.

Another aspect of the plan calls for a future parking garage on East Market Street.

“We're now executing that plan and the public needs to know what sorts of things we're doing, why we're doing them, and what the timelines are for things to happen,” Siebert said.

Contractors have until April 5 to submit bids for the parking meter project.

The city hopes to hold more of these meetings in the coming months.