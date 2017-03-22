Debate Over American Health Care Act Stirring Up Party Differences in Virginia

Ahead of Thursday’s big vote on the GOP health care plan in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are pressing more Republicans to get on board. The discussion is riling up partisan tensions in Virginia.

At the national level we see Democrats are by and large opposed to the bill. Plus, there are warring factions within the Republican Party on whether the bill follows through on their promise to replace and replace Obamacare. The debate over the measure is stirring up party differences in Virginia.

Supporters of the GOP bill say this is phase one of a three-stage process to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama's signature legacy.

Those who like this bill say it is a move forward in providing regulatory relief on small businesses and will lead to more health care options for working Americans.

Virginia Democrats disagree. They're concerned the commonwealth would lose $1.8 billion in federal funds for Medicaid. State Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker is particularly concerned the federal government will convert Medicaid from an entitlement program to a block grant.

"Medicaid changes would force Virginians, or Virginia, to either raise taxes to pay for health care benefits or kick vulnerable people off the program," she said.

"To deny the death spiral is to be naive because two-thirds of the counties in the country have only one plan," said 73rd District Delegate John O'Bannon (R).

Some Virginia Republicans support the concept of the federal government converting Medicaid from an entitlement program to a block grant. Those leaders say Medicaid costs continue to skyrocket and it's time to cap those expenses.

Some GOP candidates for governor say they're open to this idea as long as there's flexibility in how states can manage that money. Other Republicans have concerns that it will just mean the state and not the federal government will be picking up the slack.