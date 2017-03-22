Shayok and Reuter Leaving UVA Men's Basketball Program

Release from University of Virginia Men's Basketball:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett announced Wednesday (March 22) that junior guard Marial Shayok (Ottawa, Ontario) and sophomore forward Jarred Reuter (Marion, Mass.) are leaving the Cavaliers' program.



"Marial and Jarred informed me today that they are leaving the Virginia basketball program and are looking to transfer to other schools," Bennett said. "I thank Marial and Jarred for their hard work and contributions to our program, and wish them success in the future."



Shayok averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 103 career games, including 23 starts, during his three seasons at UVA.



Reuter appeared in 58 games during his two seasons at UVA. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in eight minutes per game.