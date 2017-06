Attorneys have filed a petition with the Virginia Supreme Court asking for an appeal. It is all in hopes of saving an Albemarle County pit bull named Niko.

In 2014, the courts declared the Niko dangerous after he killed a cat and ordered him to be put down.

Niko went to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, where he is currently being held while his owners work to keep him alive.

Earlier this year, attorneys raised enough money to keep Niko alive while they tried a last ditch appeal effort.