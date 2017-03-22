Grant to Support Public Arts Projects for 3 Charlottesville Neighborhoods

Charlottesville and BeCville are calling on the community to come up with artistic ways to invest $15,000 on the south side area of the city.

Grant money from the National Endowment for the Arts will help support three public arts projects around the Ridge Street, Belmont, and Fifeville neighborhoods.

BeCville partnered with the city's Neighborhood Development Services to take on this project about six months ago. Now, it’s asking people who live in those neighborhoods to come up with project proposals.

"People know their communities, and they know what is going on in their streets. We've heard a lot of needs about traffic calming, traffic is an issue. We've heard a lot about needs for after school programs for kids, and we want to use this project as a way of supporting those ideas," said Matthew Slaats with BeCville.

The project is sponsored by the Piedmont Council for the Arts.

A proposal workshop is scheduled for April 1 at the University of Virginia's OpenGrounds.

BeCville will take proposals online, in person, and by mail until April 14.