Supporters Urge Garrett to Vote Against Repealing Affordable Care Act

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act in Central Virginia are reminding their congressman of the impact that repealing the federal healthcare law could have on the lives of the sick.

The anti-Donald Trump agenda group Indivisible Charlottesville is working to get its message to 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett (R).

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act placed 480 flags across from Garrett’s office in Albemarle County Wednesday. Each flag represents 50,000 people estimated to lose coverage under the House plan to roll back “Obamacare.”

Maggie Thornton and Susan Perry of Charlottesville say the Affordable Care Act allows them to get the healthcare they need. They’re urging Garrett and his fellow republicans to vote no Thursday.

“I don’t think he really thinks that healthcare is a right,” said Perry. “I think he thinks it's a privilege and there are going to be winners and losers.”

“This is not about politics, this is about people's lives,” Thornton explained. “People's lives are at risk and they shouldn't be playing politics with them.”

Garrett's office says the congressman is a firm no vote, because the current plan falls short.

Garrett supports a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act. To read Garrett’s healthcare proposals, click here.

A spokesman says Garrett met with House leadership Tuesday night and the White House Wednesday to discuss his concerns.