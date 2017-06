A former Fluvanna County teacher will not spend any time behind bars now that he pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

James Small of Fork Union was arrested in January. He was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

As part of the plea deal, the charge of providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age was dropped by prosecutors.

He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with all of it suspended.