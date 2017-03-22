Charlottesville Councilor Fenwick Files Paperwork to Seek Re-Election

Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick will run for re-election this year.

Fenwick announced on Wednesday, March 22, that he will make his political intentions known later in the week..

NBC29 has learned Fenwick has filed paperwork with the Charlottesville Voter Registration and Elections office to run in the upcoming City Council election.

The first-term councilor is scheduled to make his formal announcement at the Freedom of Speech Wall at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24.

Two seats are open on Charlottesville City Council this November. Kristen Szakos has made it known that she is not seeking re-election.

Candidates Heather Hill and Amy Laufer, both of whom made their announcements in February, are running as Democrats. Nikuyah Walker announced last week that she is running as an independent

So far, no Republican has made an official announcement to run for a spot on Charlottesville City Council.