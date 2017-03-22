Small Earthquake Shakes Central Virginia

Small Earthquake Shakes Central VirginiaPosted: Updated:
DILLWYN, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake in central Virginia Wednesday morning.
The agency's website shows that a magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the Dillwyn area of Buckingham County, about 31 miles south of Charlottesville, at a depth of nearly 5 miles.
It's the second earthquake in the region this month. A magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred on March 12 in the Oilville area of Goochland County at a depth of nearly 7 miles.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.