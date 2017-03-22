Small Earthquake Shakes Central Virginia

DILLWYN, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake in central Virginia Wednesday morning.

The agency's website shows that a magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the Dillwyn area of Buckingham County, about 31 miles south of Charlottesville, at a depth of nearly 5 miles.

It's the second earthquake in the region this month. A magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred on March 12 in the Oilville area of Goochland County at a depth of nearly 7 miles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.