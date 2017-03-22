President Trump to Deliver Commencement Address at Liberty University

President Trump speaking at Liberty University. Photo courtesy of @LibertyU on Twitter.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University's commencement ceremony.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. provided the details of the May 13 graduation ceremony in a statement Wednesday.

Falwell was a close ally to Trump during his campaign and told The Associated Press in January that he'd been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform.

President George H.W. Bush was the last president to deliver the Virginia-based university's keynote address in 1990.

Falwell says the school is "incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day."

