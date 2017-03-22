Suspect in Albemarle Co. Police Chase Now Charged in Nelson Co.

Vehicle that had been involved in a police chase in Albemarle County (FILE)

A Waynesboro man is now facing charges in two counties following a police chase.

Thirty-eight-year-old Sherard Elliott Robinson was appointed counsel Wednesday morning in Nelson County General District Court.

Robinson is charged with felony eluding and reckless driving in Nelson County. He is facing those same charges, plus a count of driving on a suspended license in Albemarle County.

Authorities say the chase started in Nelson County early Tuesday, March 21. Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department got involved with the chase around 4 a.m.

Police stopped Robinson by using spike strips, causing him to crash in the 700 block of Monacan Trial before he could take the on-ramp to Interstate 64 Eastbound.

Robinson walked away from the crash uninjured, and into police custody.