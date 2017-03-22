Harrisonburg, Rockingham Sites Added to Va. Landmarks Register

Department of Historic Resources Press Release:

RICHMOND – A mid-20th century church in Williamsburg associated with the oldest continuously active African American congregation in the United States, a post-World War II planned village in Fairfax County, and two Confederate Civil War memorials are among the 16 sites added to the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) by the Department of Historic Resources this month.

Constructed in 1956, the two-story Colonial Revival-style First Baptist Church in Williamsburg is nationally important as home to country’s oldest and continuously active black congregation, a religious community that has endured for some 250 years while overcoming religious prejudices and oppression.

Prior to the American Revolution, the nondenominational colonial congregation faced restrictions imposed by the British, which mandated state support for the Anglican Church and limited the religious rights of dissenting denominations to worship and proselytize. The Revolutionary War led to the disestablishment of the Anglican Church and the advent of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom in 1786. All the same, throughout the antebellum period First Baptist’s African American congregation endured interference in its church organization as well as imposed oversight of worship practices by white ministers. Church congregants also had to meet special conditions for membership in the Dover Baptist Association that derived from centuries of legislation and custom that severely restricted the rights of free African Americans and protected the institution of slavery.

After the Civil War, the congregation and the clergy promoted general and theological education for African Americans in Williamsburg and surrounding areas, and during Reconstruction in the 1870s the church’s minister was elected to statewide office. During the 1960s the church clergy and congregation also participated in organizations and activities of the Civil Rights Movement.

The First Baptist Church building is one of two known examples of ecclesiastical architecture designed by Bernard Spigel, a prominent Virginia architect. His design deftly interprets the Colonial Revival-style, heavily influenced by the nearby restoration architecture of Colonial Williamsburg.

In Fairfax County, the Lake Anne Village Center , constructed between 1963 and 1967, was the first village of the planned community of Reston, and as such is part of the nation’s first zoned planned unit community. The Village Center articulates the seven goals of Reston founder, Robert E. Simon Jr., and illustrates his insistence on an open, pedestrian-friendly, and integrated community prior to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Lake Anne Village Center’s influences derive from the English Garden City movement, as well as European plazas, and townhouses of the urban areas of the northeastern U.S. The complex, consisting of retail spaces, restaurants, an open court, and residential units, features Brutalist-influenced architecture tempered by its human scale and medieval elements. For its era, the complex presented a shockingly modern design in an area where single-family Colonial Revival homes dominated.

Lake Anne Village Center showcased the new town movement, with social, architectural, and land-use development innovations—elements internationally recognized today for influencing subsequent planned developments in the U.S. and around the world.

Two Confederate memorials—one in Alexandria, another in Harrisonburg—were individually listed on the historic registers based on criteria for exceptional significance established by Virginia’s Board of Historic Resources and State Review Board, and the National Park Service. Both memorials exhibit qualities that uniquely distinguish each one from other public Confederate memorials in Virginia.

Unlike many mass-produced or stock statues that present soldiers armed or in the midst of battle, the Appomattox Statue in Alexandria, dedicated in 1889, depicts an unarmed private. His head is downcast, his uniform rumpled, and his expression is pensive as he faces south. The statue was sponsored by the men of the Virginia-based R. E. Lee Camp Confederate Veterans, who wished to erect a monument to their fallen comrades. The statue was not intended to glorify an ideology, but to remember those who sacrificed all

The work resulted from the collaboration of several masters in their fields. Fredericksburg-based painter John Adams Elder submitted a proposal to the R. E. Lee Camp based on the central figure in his painting “Appomattox.” Sculptor M. Casper Buberl translated Elder’s work into a three-dimensional figure, and the Henry Bonnard Bronze Company of New York cast Buberl’s statue. The granite base of the memorial contains the names of Alexandrians who never returned from war and a quotation of Robert E. Lee.

Harrisonburg’s Turner Ashby Monument , made of stone and surrounded by an iron fence, is the only known Confederate monument in Virginia to commemorate through its placement the site where a Confederate soldier was mortally wounded in battle. The monument is locally significant as well for its association with the “Lost Cause”—a movement that spread across the former Confederacy closely associated with Southern whites, especially women, who sought to preserve in a tangible way the Confederacy’s legacy in a positive light, an effort that continued well into the 20th century. Recognition of southern military leaders became a significant part of the second phase of the “Lost Cause” movement by the late 1800s.

The June 6, 1898, dedication of the Ashby Monument—on the 36th anniversary of the cavalry officer’s death—was among the largest such gatherings in the Shenandoah Valley at the time, with an estimated 5,000 people in attendance. The ceremony opened with a mile-long procession from the Rockingham County courthouse in Harrisonburg to the one-plus acre memorial site.

The modest granite monument, placed at the site of Ashby’s mortal wounding during the Battle of Harrisonburg—which coincided with General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s renowned Valley Campaign between March and June 1862—was paid for by citizens of Rockingham County and Harrisonburg. A local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy spearheaded the drive to support the monument’s creation.

Twelve additional sites, representing the full spectrum of Virginia history, were approved for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register by DHR’s Board of Historic Resources during its quarterly meeting on March 16:

Today’s Fuqua Farm residence in western Chesterfield County traces back to a late-18th or early-19th century one-room plan dwelling, a common and simple vernacular house form that early emigrants to Virginia typically erected. Possibly in the first half of the 19th century, a second one-room plan house was built next to the earlier dwelling. In the early 20th century, these two buildings were attached and combined under one roof, thereby creating a larger living quarters. The resulting house was slightly enlarged again in the 1930s or 1940s with the enclosure of a porch. Clearly conveying these early house forms in its present-day appearance, Fuqua Farm is locally important in that is offers examples of two one-room plan vernacular houses, along with examples of early-20th century architectural adaptations such as a large front porch.



property in ’s Town of Kilmarnock features two buildings: a Gothic Revival chapel, which was the original Grace Church, built in 1852, and a larger Colonial Revival-style Grace Episcopal Church, designed by architect Milton Grigg and constructed in 1958 to serve a growing congregation. These two buildings illustrate a century of Episcopal church architecture in Virginia and reflect a burgeoning congregation as well as changes in architectural expression of this parish which has its roots in the Georgian Christ Church (1732-35), one of two original churches in colonial Virginia’s Anglican Christ Church parish. The 19 -century chapel was moved on the property in 1958, and its preservation through relocation contributes to the significance of the church complex as a whole. The property also includes a graveyard dating to 1852 and a 1949 Grace House. The Halifax Triangle and Downtown Commercial Historic District consists of two distinct but interrelated areas that tell the story of African American culture, commerce, and experience in Petersburg from the mid-19th century through the present day. The northern part of the district arose as a thriving downtown commercial district as the city’s growth and prosperity extended northward during the mid-2oth century. This area contains high-style Victorian-era commercial and industrial buildings, a Classical Revival church, and a bus station. The southern portion of the district, primarily set along Halifax Street, evolved in the mid-20th century as a prosperous and cohesive, yet segregated African American community complete with businesses, residences, churches, and an open market containing smaller scale Italianate style and vernacular commercial buildings. As race relations remained tense in the second half of the 20th century, coupled with severe economic struggle and subsequent “white flight” throughout Petersburg, the African American neighborhood expanded into the northern portion of the district and combined with the Halifax Street area to become a larger, yet still cohesive commercial district. Today, the district struggles with blight and poverty, but remains as an important center and reminder of the African American heritage of Petersburg. The oldest building in the district is a Greek Revival church built in 1842. Many other buildings in the district are individually listed on the state and national registers including a Moderne-style Trailways Bus Station. The district’s period of significance ends in 1964, when Joseph Owens, a Halifax Triangle resident and business owner, became the first African American elected since Reconstruction to serve on Petersburg’s City Council.



Complete nomination forms and photographs for each of these sites can be accessed on the DHR website at http://www.dhr.virginia.gov/registers/boardPage.html. The new VLRs will be forwarded to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

Listing a property in the state or national registers is honorific and sets no restrictions on what a property owner may do with his or her property. The designation is, first and foremost, an invitation to learn about and experience authentic and significant places in Virginia’s history.

Designating a property to the state or national registers—either individually or as a contributing building in a historic district—provides an owner the opportunity to pursue historic rehabilitation tax credit improvements to the building. Tax credit projects must comply with the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. The tax credit program is voluntary and not a requirement when owners work on their listed properties.

Virginia is a national leader among states in listing historic sites and districts in the National Register of Historic Places. The state is also a national leader for the number of federal tax credit rehabilitation projects proposed and completed each year.

Together the register and tax credit rehabilitation programs play significant roles in promoting Virginia’s heritage and the preservation of the Commonwealth’s historic places and in spurring economic revitalization and tourism in many towns and communities.