Culpeper Co. Asks Federal Judge to Dismiss DOJ Case Over Mosque

A federal judge in Charlottesville will have to determine the future of a lawsuit against Culpeper County.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the county over alleged religious discrimination against the Islamic Center of Culpeper (ICC). The center has filed a similar lawsuit against Culpeper County.

Attorneys appeared in a federal courtroom in Charlottesville Wednesday, March 22, for a pretrial motions hearing.

The legal team for Culpeper County has asked the judge to throw out DOJ’s lawsuit. The defendant’s counsel argued the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors followed protocol when it denied a permit for a proposed mosque.

ICC began the application process to build a mosque off Rixeyville Road early last year. The 15-20 ICC members have been using temporary locations, including a small house, as places to worship since there aren’t any mosques in Culpeper County.

The government brought its case forward after county officials denied a request by the ICC for a pump and haul sewage system. The mosque cannot be built without securing this permit.

"We're not really stopping them from doing anything," said Culpeper County Supervisor Jack Frazier.

Frazier claims the county went by the book when it denied the permit.

DOJ’s lawsuit cites emails that supervisors wrote stating they were receiving comments opposed to the mosque based on religion. Attorneys for the government say getting permits like the one the ICC was seeking is typically a routine issue, and that the county had granted 26 out of 26 previous permits like this over the last 25 years.

Justice Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas said the agency "continues to enforce RLUIPA vigorously as they have since its enactment in September 2000." The Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act enables private parties or the federal government to sue if they believe a local government is manipulating land-use policy to discriminate based on religion.

Culpeper County claims the government is just speculating when it alleges discrimination.

"it's not a case in which there's been any discrimination by the Culpeper Board of Supervisors. It has simply been that the board made a decision as it's required to on a health permit, and found that the alternatives were not pursued by the mosque," said Sharon Pandak, attorney for Culpeper County.

NBC29 asked Frazier if mosques are welcomed in Culpeper County. The supervisor responded, "Well you look at our zoning regulations, every one of our zoning regulations in Culpeper allows religious entities. That should answer your question."

The next step in the federal case will be a written ruling by the judge on a motion to dismiss. No word on when that will come down.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.