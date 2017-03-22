UVA Tests Online Program to Help People with HIV Live Longer

University of Virginia researchers and people living with HIV are teaming up to help those with the virus overcome their fears and live healthier lives.

Researchers with the UVA School of Medicine and the School of Nursing created an online program called POS4Health. POS is an acronym that stands for Peers Offering Support.



Right now, researchers are testing out the interactive online program that tackles topics like depression, stigma, substance abuse, and wellness. It displays videos featuring people living with HIV sharing their personal experiences.

Researchers hope this program will help people talk more comfortably about their diagnosis and not be afraid to fill their prescriptions.

“For people living in more rural or remote areas of Virginia, specifically who are living with HIV, they often feel extremely isolated and they're afraid of people finding out that they're living with HIV,” explained Karen Ingersoll, professor of psychiatry.

UVA recruited 10 people living with HIV from its own clinic who serve as participants in the study. Researchers are looking for more people to take part, if eligible.

Researchers say if this study is helpful, they will distribute this online program to other clinics and to community members living with HIV.