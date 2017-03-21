Virginia Softball Splits Doubleheader with Towson

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (11-17) won game one in walk-off fashion, 5-4 in eight innings but Towson (9-11) strung together 16 hits in the nightcap in a 7-4 victory, salvaging a split.

UVA Top Performers

Game 1: Allison Davis: 2-for-4, two runs, RBI

Game 1: Kaitlin Fitzgerald: 1-for-4, double, RBI

Game 2: Lacy Smith: 3-for-3, home run, 2 RBIs

Game 2: Erika Osherow: 2-for-3, double, RBI

The Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak with a game one victory and also halted a three-game skid in the all-time series against the Tigers.

Virginia will be back home this weekend for a three-game series against top-ranked Florida State. Friday’s series opener is slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch. On Saturday, the Virginia softball program will host its annual Strike Out Cancer Game.

Game 1 – Virginia 5, Towson 4 (8 inn.)

With two outs and the scored tied at four in the bottom of the eighth, junior Allison Davis (Oak Hill, Va.) scored the game-winning run from third base on fielding error by the pitcher. Towson made three errors in the bottom half of the eighth and committed five total in the game.

Towson forced extra innings by rallying for two runs in the top of the seventh. It was not without controversy as a crucial call at second base was overturned and eventually proved to be the game’s tying run. After discussion on the field, the Virginia coaching staff decided to play the game under protest with one out in the top of the seventh.

The most crucial play came two batters later when Lexi Mettler’s (Turlock, Calif.) throw from right field cut down the go-ahead run at home plate and ended the inning.

The Cavaliers initially built a 4-1 lead thanks to a four-run, third inning. The offensive outburst was powered by RBI hits from Kaitlin Fitzgerald (Placentia, Calif.) and Allison Davis.

After the big inning, Towson pitcher Megan Dejter went on to retire 13 batters in a row. The fourth inning was the first time in 15 innings the Cavaliers did not have a base runner.

Starting pitcher Lacy Smith (Lancaster, Pa.) limited Towson to just two runs on five hits in four innings of work. She did not factor in the decision but struck out four batters.

Game 2 – Towson 7, Virginia 4

Each time Virginia got within striking distance the Towson attack answered. The Cavaliers tied the game at two in the bottom of the second on two-out, RBI hits by Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) and Smith.

Virginia pulled within a run twice before Towson created enough breathing room in the top of the seventh with two runs, extending its lead to 7-4. In the bottom of the fourth Smith blasted her third home run of the year of the left field wall to make the score 4-3. In the bottom of the sixth, the Smith once again pulled the Cavaliers within a run on an RBI single to right field chipping the Tiger lead to 5-4

Smith established a new career-high with three hits on the day.

Three different Tigers registered three-hit performances including Kendyl Scott who scored twice and led the game off with a triple.

In the circle for Virginia, Allison Davis tossed 3.2 innings and struck out four batters while allowing only one earned run.

Additional Notes

-Virginia turned two double plays in game two, both started by second baseman Ashlee Davis.

-UVA 13-10 all-time vs. Towson

-The Cavaliers have split seven of its nine doubleheaders this season

-Today was the first game for Towson in 16 days after weather forced cancellations of two home tournaments