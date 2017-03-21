Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Western Albemarle junior pitcher Derek Domecq Western Albemarle junior pitcher Derek Domecq

BASEBALL
Covenant 11, Woodberry Forest 5
STAB 4, Hargrave Military 1
Charlottesville 5, James Monroe 0
Western Albemarle 4, Powhatan 3 (F/10 innings)
Orange County 5, Spotsylvania 2
Stuarts Draft 4, Waynesboro 0
Rockbridge County 9, Fort Defiance 5
Riverheads 10, James River 5
East Rockingham 15, Robert E. Lee 5

SOFTBALL
STAB 19, Covenant 3
Fluvanna County 4, Spotswood 2
Madison County 4, Luray 1
Stuarts Draft 10, Waynesboro 2
Fort Defiance 3, Rockbridge County 2
East Rockingham 16, Robert E. Lee 3

BOYS SOCCER
Monticello 5, Waynesboro 4
Robert E. Lee 8, East Rockingham 2 

GIRLS SOCCER
Trinity Episcopal 3, Covenant 0
STAB 4, North Cross 0
Madison County 3, Orange County 0

BOYS LACROSSE
Woodberry Forest 18, Blue Ridge 12
Liberty 5, Fluvanna County 2

GIRLS LACROSSE
STAB 16, Albemarle 2

BOYS TENNIS
STAB 9, Trinity Episcopal 0
Louisa County 8, Monticello 1

GIRLS TENNIS
Western Albemarle 9, Powhatan 0

