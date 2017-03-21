Charlottesville Holds First Meeting on Strategic Investment Area

A community meeting about Charlottesville's Strategic Investment Area held at IX Art Park

Charlottesville's Strategic Investment Area, or SIA, is back in the spotlight through a series of community meetings.

The city kicked off the first educational gathering to provide information on the SIA Tuesday.

The SIA is an area of Charlottesville designated by the city for targeted investment and improvement

The meeting, held at the IX Art Park’s special event space, focused on the SIA Plan and explaining form-based code. A form-based code is a regulation.

More meetings are scheduled for April and May.