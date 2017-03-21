Quantcast

Charlottesville Holds First Meeting on Strategic Investment Area

A community meeting about Charlottesville's Strategic Investment Area held at IX Art Park A community meeting about Charlottesville's Strategic Investment Area held at IX Art Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville's Strategic Investment Area, or SIA, is back in the spotlight through a series of community meetings.

The city kicked off the first educational gathering to provide information on the SIA Tuesday.

The SIA is an area of Charlottesville designated by the city for targeted investment and improvement

The meeting, held at the IX Art Park’s special event space, focused on the SIA Plan and explaining form-based code. A form-based code is a regulation.

More meetings are scheduled for April and May.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

