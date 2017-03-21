Plan to Redevelop Historic Woolen Mills Moves Forward

A plan to redevelop the historic Woolen Mills property in Albemarle County is moving forward.

The county's planning commission held a public hearing at the Albemarle County Office Building Tuesday on the Rezoning and Special Use Permit request.

The developer wants to build a mix of residential units, office space, and commercial space on the site. It would be located at the end of East Market Street.

Commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with the project.

Those speaking out had both parking and environmental concerns.

“The redevelopment of this site needs to place a priority on minimizing future storm water impacts both during and after construction. At this time, it appears there are a number of issues that remain in flux with the configuration of this project,” said Travis Pietila with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will ultimately need to sign off on any plans that move forward.