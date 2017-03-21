People Gather in Waynesboro for Goodlatte’s Open Door Meeting

Dozens of people are worried their voices are not reaching 6th District Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R).

Despite knowing the congressman would not be there Tuesday night, more than 50 people showed up for Goodlatte’s open door meeting in Waynesboro.

They voiced their concerns about a variety of topics including climate change, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and funding for the arts.

Debbie Garrett, a representative from Goodlatte’s office, was at the meeting to write down people’s concerns and take them to Goodlatte.

Dreama Anderson is calling on Goodlatte to speak up now that FBI Director James Comey has testified there is no information that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower

“I call on Congressman Goodlatte to repudiate the statement and also to ask our current president to apologize to President Obama,” Anderson said

Another concern is President Donald Trump's American Health Care Act, which goes before the House of Representatives Thursday.

“We live a majoritarian democracy yes, but serving the people means finding consensus and serving us all. I beg him to vote against this bill,” said Diana Ryan.

“For the first time in my 54 years I will be without insurance, because I simply cannot afford it,” Anderson said.

Francine Johnston wants numbers.

“I would like to know, all of these phone calls that are coming in. I'd like to know the data,” Johnston said. “How many calls are in favor of this American Health Care plan? How many of them are against? We don't know, but I'm sure that Bob Goodlatte's office could tell us that.”

Lucy Ivy says she received what she refers to as a form email and feels unheard.

“It addressed one of the 10 points that I made and I think that they were really explicit points,” Ivy said.

Goodlatte's office says concerns are passed on to the congressman and responses they receive include his position.

In a statement to NBC29 Goodlatte says:

I've always made it my priority to communicate with the people I represent, and I strive to be in communities across the district as often as possible. I meet regularly with groups or individuals who have requested appointments, attend community events, and correspond with constituents who have contacted my office via phone, email, postal mail, and social media. In addition, I host telephone town hall calls that allow me to reach thousands of people at once and take questions from callers as they all listen. I appreciate the input of all of my constituents, and I am looking at their town hall meeting requests.

Goodlatte's office tells NBC29: