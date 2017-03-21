RWSA Beginning Master Plan to Combat Growth in Crozet

The water treatment plant that provides clean water to people in Crozet could exceed its capacity within the next five years. That's why the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) is beginning a master plan to make sure water keeps flowing from.

Dr. John Schoeb depends on fresh, clean water for both his businesses – his dental practice and his brewery, Pro Re Nata.

“Without it, neither one of them exists,” Schoeb explained. “It's a limited resource. We're paying for it, we're trying to be good to the environment.”

Schoeb says simple conservation steps cut his brewery's water use by 8,000 gallons per month. It’s an effort he encourages his neighbors in Crozet to try.

“Crozet is a growing, vibrant area. People want to move out here, so if we're going to keep the infrastructure we have we're all going to have to work together to conserve as much as we can,” said Schoeb.

Crozet's infrastructure is the focus of a new water master plan. The RWSA is hiring a consultant to study the growing community's water needs.

“It is an area where we're seeing high demand that is starting to get close to our capacity,” said Bill Mawyer, RWSA executive director.

Crozet’s 52 year-old water treatment plant can handle one million gallons per day. Right now, the average daily demand is about half a million gallons.

The RWSA estimates it could exceed capacity by the summer of 2022.

“We need to start planning now how we will expand the facilities to make sure we can meet the demand in the next five, to 10, to 50 years,” said Mawyer.

The master plan will come up with solutions that could include expanding the Crozet Treatment Plant and Beaver Creek Reservoir.

“Major infrastructure, very costly, and we want to make sure we plan them so they're constructed at the right time and they last for a long time,” Mawyer explained.

Schoeb hopes planners also look at policies to encourage conservation and reduce regulations on greywater.

“We could save millions of gallons of water and put off this time frame when ‘watermageddon’ is going to happen,” said Schoeb.

The master plan will take about a year to complete. The RWSA says the process will involve the Albemarle County Service Authority, state regulators, and Crozet community groups.