Conservative Group to Challenge Abortion Regulation Changes

The conservative Family Foundation of Virginia says it plans to file a legal challenge over the way the state did away with restrictive regulations for abortion centers.

The group says it notified Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration Tuesday of its intention to file an administrative appeal over the health and safety regulations, which were updated in October.

Foundation President Victoria Cobb says the administration violated state law in its "quest to water down" the standards.

The Board of Health voted to do away with hospital-style regulations for abortion clinics imposed by the General Assembly in 2011. The vote came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down tough abortion restrictions in Texas.

"Regardless of one's belief about the need for basic health and safety standards for abortion centers or for any regulation for that matter we all have to agree that a regulatory body cannot act outside the law when it wields extraordinary power over business, commerce and health care," said Victoria Cobb, the Virginia Family Foundation President.

The organization says the Virginia Board of Health breached state code by acting on abortion clinic regulations without properly notifying the public.

It says the board overlooked some of the rules while rolling back certain regulations last year. Cobb says the board failed to post all regulations it would act on ahead of a big meeting.

"They violated both the letter and the spirit of the law," said Cobb.

After the news conference McAuliffe issued a statement:

“My Administration has worked tirelessly to protect women’s access to health care and to repeal burdensome and unnecessary regulations that the U.S. Supreme Court has confirmed are unconstitutional. This action is aimed at closing women’s health clinics and limiting access to life-saving care, plain and simple. These kinds of efforts have lost at the ballot box and at the U.S. Supreme Court. But rather than accept these losses, political extremists are unfortunately plunging us into further litigation at taxpayer expense. I am disappointed by the Family Foundation’s announcement today, which would ultimately hurt Virginia women and families.”

The foundation argues if the board of health is given a pass in carrying out duties outside the law, it could set a dangerous precedent for other regulatory agencies.