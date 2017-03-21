Quantcast

Staunton Looking for Input from Bikers, Walkers in City

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Staunton is inviting people who walk or bike around the city to help plan future infrastructure.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan will guide improvements to how people get around over the next 10 to 20 years.

The city is hosting a public meeting and open house Wednesday, March 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second floor of the Staunton Public Library.

