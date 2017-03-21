Charlottesville to Hold Meeting Wednesday on Parking Downtown

Anyone with an opinion on the future of parking in downtown Charlottesville is invited to make their voices heard Wednesday night.

The Office of Economic Development is hosting a meeting on Wednesday, March 22, to provide updates on Charlottesville’s Parking Action plan and the new management at the Market Street Parking Garage.

Rick Sibert, the city's new parking manager, will also get people up to speed on the parking meter pilot program.

"We have a request for proposals out for vendors who would supply the meters that we'll install on the streets. We expect to get that RFP to close on April the fifth it happens to be. We will evaluate however many proposals we will receive. We'll contract with a manufacturer, and we hope to actually start the program by August 1," Sibert said.

Downtown business owners and the public are encouraged to attend and bring questions and concerns.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at CitySpace.