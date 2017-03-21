PVCC Participates in Statewide Tornado Drill

Kim McManus, vice president of Finance and Administration Services at PVCC

Tornado alarms sounded in central Virginia Tuesday morning as part of a statewide drill.

Piedmont Virginia Community College took part in the drill to make sure students, faculty, and staff know what to do in case a twister strikes.

The announcement sounded at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on the campus and prompted everyone to move to designated areas of shelter.

“These are interior rooms that don't have windows, exterior windows, so that's the safest place that we've designated in the building and everybody did just that,” said Kim McManus, vice president of Finance and Administration Services at PVCC.

PVCC also plans to conduct an active shooter exercise in May.