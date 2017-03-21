Quantcast

PVCC Participates in Statewide Tornado Drill

Posted: Updated:
Piedmont Virginia Community College participated in a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning Piedmont Virginia Community College participated in a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning
Kim McManus, vice president of Finance and Administration Services at PVCC Kim McManus, vice president of Finance and Administration Services at PVCC
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Tornado alarms sounded in central Virginia Tuesday morning as part of a statewide drill.

Piedmont Virginia Community College took part in the drill to make sure students, faculty, and staff know what to do in case a twister strikes.

The announcement sounded at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on the campus and prompted everyone to move to designated areas of shelter.

“These are interior rooms that don't have windows, exterior windows, so that's the safest place that we've designated in the building and everybody did just that,” said Kim McManus, vice president of Finance and Administration Services at PVCC.

PVCC also plans to conduct an active shooter exercise in May.  

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.