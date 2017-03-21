Albemarle Co. Commission Approves Farmers Market for North Garden

A proposed farmer's market for the North Garden area got the green light from the Albemarle County Planning Commission Tuesday night.

The group held a public hearing on a special use permit and commissioners voted unanimously to send the project onto the next step.

"It's really important for Albemarle to support agriculture. And the more the ways that people can reach customers and sell their local produce, the more they can make on their land, the better they can operate their farms," said Albemarle County Senior Planner Scott Clark.

The proposed market would be located at the intersection of Red Hill School Road and Route 29 and no construction is necessary for the project.

According to plans, an open field would provide 4.53 acres of space for 20 vendors and parking.

"It allows them to sell both raw products, like fruit, or add on products that they've made from the fruit. So there's a lot of opportunity for sellers. Its also an opportunity for the local community to connect with the people who are growing their food," Clark said.

The seasonal market would be open one day a week from the months of April to November.

Land for the proposed farmers market is currently owned by the North Garden Volunteer Fire Department. The department uses the pond on the property as a water source.

Plans for the farmers market need to go to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors for final approval.