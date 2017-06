Release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles:



CULPEPER — Next Tuesday, March 28, the Virginia Department of Transportation will activate new flashing yellow arrow traffic signals at Route 3 and Lake of the Woods Way in the Wilderness area of Orange County. It is the final step in a series of operational improvements at the intersection.



The new signals will control traffic turning left onto Lake of the Woods Way or into the Goodwin Drive shopping center entrance.



Instead of a solid green ball, a yellow arrow will flash to indicate that drivers may turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic.



A 2003 national study found the flashing yellow arrow clearly communicates a message of caution and reduces the risk of left turn-related crashes.



The flashing yellow arrow is already in place at 13 locations across central Virginia, including at the nearby Route 3 and Route 708 (Somerset Ridge Road) intersection for eastbound traffic only.



In addition to safety, the flashing yellow arrow provides an important behind-the-scenes benefit: operational flexibility. The new signals allow VDOT to make changes to the order in which traffic proceeds, as well as adjust the duration of the left-turn movement during busier times of day based on traffic volumes. Doing so helps VDOT maximize the flow of traffic. For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/flashingyellow.asp.



Message boards will be installed this week to notify motorists of the new signals.