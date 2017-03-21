25th District Delegate Landes’ Free Speech Bill Signed into Law

Governor Terry McAuliffe has approved a bill to promote free speech on Virginia’s college and university campuses.

25th District Delegate R. Steven Landes announced Tuesday, March 21, that House Bill 1401 will go into effect July 1.

The bill prohibits higher education institutions from limiting students, staff, or employees from the right to express their views.

“Our institutions of higher education should encourage healthy debate and prevent censorship of contrary viewpoints or perceived controversial speech. I am pleased that Governor McAuliffe approved this legislation, ensuring free and open debate for our institutions of higher education in the commonwealth,” said the Republican delegate.

The 25th House District includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham counties.