25th District Delegate Landes’ Free Speech Bill Signed into Law

25th District Delegate R. Steve Landes (FILE IMAGE) RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -
Governor Terry McAuliffe has approved a bill to promote free speech on Virginia’s college and university campuses.
25th District Delegate R. Steven Landes announced Tuesday, March 21, that House Bill 1401 will go into effect July 1.
The bill prohibits higher education institutions from limiting students, staff, or employees from the right to express their views.
“Our institutions of higher education should encourage healthy debate and prevent censorship of contrary viewpoints or perceived controversial speech. I am pleased that Governor McAuliffe approved this legislation, ensuring free and open debate for our institutions of higher education in the commonwealth,” said the Republican delegate.
The 25th House District includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham counties.
Release from the Office of 25th District Delegate R. Steven Landes:
WEYERS CAVE, VA - Delegate R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, announced that Governor Terry McAuliffe has signed House Bill 1401, which promotes free speech on Virginia’s college and university campuses. The bill will become law effective July 1, 2017.
“This bill safeguards speech on our campuses and guarantees that our students are exposed to a wide variety of ideas and opinions and afforded the opportunity to express themselves as well,” said Landes. “Our institutions of higher education should encourage healthy debate and prevent censorship of contrary viewpoints or perceived controversial speech. I am pleased that Governor McAuliffe approved this legislation, ensuring free and open debate for our institutions of higher education in the commonwealth.”
House Bill 1401 prohibits public institutions of higher education from abridging the freedom of any individual, including enrolled students, faculty and other employees, and invited guests, to speak on campus, except as otherwise permitted by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. The legislation is an expansion of existing code to protect those who otherwise were not included.
Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.