Statewide Tornado Drill Held Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia emergency management officials held a statewide tornado drill Tuesday.

The drill took place at 9:45 a.m. The National Weather Service sent a test tornado warning to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios.

Local radio stations, TV stations and cable outlets displayed test messages or sounded an alert similar to what residents would hear if there were an actual tornado.

State officials are encouraging Virginians to use the drill to discuss ways to prepare for storms and test their emergency procedures.

Five people were killed in Virginia on Feb. 24, 2016, when tornadoes hit the state. Bill Sammler of the National Weather Service in Wakefield says Virginia averages 16 tornadoes every year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.