Update: Waynesboro Man Charged After Police Chase in Albemarle Co.

Vehicle that had been involved in a police chase in Albemarle County

Officers on the scene of the crash after a police chase near Interstate 64

An accident along an Interstate 64 ramp in Albemarle County was the result of an early-morning police chase.

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department say they had chased 38-year-old Sherard Elliott Robinson from Nelson County around 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.

The Waynesboro man eventually drove over a spike strip deployed by officers in the 700 block of Monacan Trail, and crashed before he could take the on-ramp for Interstate 64 Eastbound.

Authorities say Robinson has outstanding warrants, and that he was not injured.

Robinson is now charged with a felony count of eluding police, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.