Update: Waynesboro Man Charged After Police Chase in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
An accident along an Interstate 64 ramp in Albemarle County was the result of an early-morning police chase.
Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department say they had chased 38-year-old Sherard Elliott Robinson from Nelson County around 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.
The Waynesboro man eventually drove over a spike strip deployed by officers in the 700 block of Monacan Trail, and crashed before he could take the on-ramp for Interstate 64 Eastbound.
Authorities say Robinson has outstanding warrants, and that he was not injured.
Robinson is now charged with a felony count of eluding police, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.
03/21/2017 Release from Albemarle County Police Public Information Officer Madeline J. Curott:
There was a vehicle pursuit in Albemarle County on Monacan Trail around 4 this morning that originated in Nelson County.
ACPD officers deployed spike strips to stop Sherard Elliott Robinson, 38, of Waynesboro, just before he attempted to get on 64E in the 700 block of Monacan Trail.
The suspect crashed his car, but did not sustain any injuries, and was arrested without incident.
ACPD has charged him with:
- Felony Eluding Police
- Misdemeanor Reckless Driving and
- Misdemeanor Driving on a Suspended License.