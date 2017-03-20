Quantcast

Monday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Fizzy Gonzalez & Albemarle beat CHS 5-0 Fizzy Gonzalez & Albemarle beat CHS 5-0

BASEBALL
William Monroe 7, Brentsville 2
Monticello 6, Goochland 5
Spotswood 5, Western Albemarle 2
Albemarle 13, Charlottesville 1
Covenant 7, Seton 6

BOYS SOCCER
Charlottesville 3, Albemarle 1

GIRLS SOCCER
Albemarle 5, Charlottesville 0

SOFTBALL
William Monroe 1, Brentsville 0
Albemarle 21, Charlottesville 0
Goochland 4, Monticello 1

BOYS LACROSSE
STAB 15, St. Albans 9

BOYS TENNIS
Charlottesville 5, Albemarle 4

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.