Governor McAuliffe Signs Sex Offender Bill Patroned by Dickie Bell

Democratic Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has signed 20th District Republican Delegate Dickie Bell’s bill that will help keep sex offenders out of communities.

Bell's bill expands restrictions that keep violators from being within a certain proximity of children to offenders from outside Virginia.

In a statement, Bell says the bill stems from a constituent who was frustrated criminals from out-of-state were not held to the same requirements.

The law goes into effect July 1, 2017.