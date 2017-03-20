'Hoos Homestand Starts with Towson Tuesday

The UVa baseball team will be looking to get back on the winning track when it hosts Towson Tuesday kicking off a 5-game homestand. The Cavaliers will also play Towson Wednesday. It's part of a homestand that has Virginia playing 14 of its next 15 games at Davenport Field.

Virginia has a record of 15-5, but just 2-4 in the ACC after losing its first two ACC series for the first time since 2008.

Coach Brian O'Connor says, "We've left some of the at-bats in the umpire's hands too much, we've struck out looking way too much in our six league games and that's a competitive piece that we need to improve and get better at. I look at where this team was last year after a handful of weekends in the league and look at where we ended up in the league and I was pretty darn proud of where we ended up. It's about us growing and learning through out this year and hopefully continue to press forward."

Pitcher Derek Casey is expected to start Tuesday against Towson. Casey injured his pitching hand last week in a game against Monmouth when he was hit in the hand on a line drive.

Coach O'Connor also says pitcher Evan Sperling could see some work in relief on Tuesday or Wednesday. Sperling started Saturday at Clemson but pitched just 0.2 innings giving up six runs.

O'Connor says, "Hopefully as we continue to grow and learn as we push forward we can be a little more consistent on the mound especially in our starts. Tomorrow (against Towson) we're going to see one of their weekend starters so they'll have a little bit of an advantage there, but we just have to come out and be aggressive and identify more consistent basis who we are."

Virginia has dropped five spots in the College Baseball Coaches Poll, now ranked 16th after losing two of three games this past weekend to 10th ranked Clemson. Virginia is ranked #19 by Baseball America.