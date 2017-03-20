Pippin Hill Holding Fundraiser for Allie Redshaw

A winery in Albemarle County is stepping up to help a Charlottesville woman after she lost her hand in a meat grinder accident. On March 1 Allie Redshaw lost her hand after a work accident at Lampo Pizzeria.

Now a place where she once was a sous chef is doing even more to help her family recover.

Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards is hosting a Rally for Allie fundraiser, and it's auctioning off experiences and services to help the Redshaws pay for Allie's medical expenses, rehab, and a prosthetic.

The Charlottesville29, a local website dedicated to writing about restaurants is helping Pippin Hill with the online bidding for auction items.

"It speaks to how wonderful Charlottesville community is, I've seen them react this way before and its just they rally behind their people. And the second thing is it speaks to how beloved Allie and her husband Ian are, they are two of the kindest chefs in town and I think that's part of what has really motivated people here." said Simon Davidson of Charlottesville 29.

The food and wine fundraiser is on March 27, and tickets are $50 per person. If you can't attend that event in person, you can place bids on items up for auction by sending an email to the Charlottesville29@gmail.com through March 27 at 12 p.m. Local businesses can place an item up for auction here.