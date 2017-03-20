Grand Jury to Hear Case Against Waynesboro Couple

The case against a Waynesboro couple accused of abusing a teenage girl is headed to a grand jury.

A judge certified charges against Kelly Denise Claytor and Houston Marion Miller on Monday.

Police believe the couple sexually abused the victim between May 2016 and November 2016. Investigators had stated that they were not releasing the age of the victim or her relationship with the suspects.

Claytor and Miller were arrested on Thursday, November 10, 2016. At the time, Claytor was charged with child neglect, and producing and possessing child pornography.

Police charged Miller with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count sexual battery, and one count of possession of child pornography.