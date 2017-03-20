Pres. Trump's Proposed Budget May Impact Shenandoah Valley Airport

Passengers in line to go through security at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (FILE IMAGE)

President Trump's proposed budget threatens funding for commercial flights to and from the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD).

The president's budget recommends eliminating the Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes commercial service to rural airports - including Weyers Cave.

A nearly $3.8 million subsidy supports Via Air's new jet service to Charlotte and Orlando from SHD.

The airport says severe cuts or elimination of the program have been proposed before, so it's waiting to see how the budget shapes up in Congress.