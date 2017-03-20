Quantcast

Case on Hold for Louisa Co. Man Accused of Abduction

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Louisa County man accused of abducting a school bus driver returned to court Monday morning, but the case is on hold for a couple weeks.

Russell Jeffries, 43, was scheduled to be arraigned, but attorneys need more time to review video evidence.

Jeffries is charged with abduction and two counts of assault and battery.

He's accused of abducting his girlfriend, 47-year-old Lisa Crane last September.

Deputies with the Louisa County sheriff’s office responded to Johnnie Hall Road in Mineral around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, September 15, after a caller said a woman was abducted at gunpoint.

After a massive search, deputies found Crane walking along a highway in Spotsylvania on Friday, September 16, with Jeffries.

