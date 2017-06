Pegasus taking off near the scene of a crash on Route 53

Crews on the scene of a crash on Route 53

A crash along Route 53 in Albemarle County caused traffic delay for several hours Monday morning.

A portion of Thomas Jefferson Highway was closed most of the morning after a car crashed into a tree around 9:30 a.m.

The female victim was flown by helicopter to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Crews report she is suffering serious injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the crash.

The road was reopened a little before noon.