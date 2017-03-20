Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues

Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate StatuesPosted: Updated:
Viewer Poll
Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 2%
- 215 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 4%
- 903 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 8%
- 1781 votes
- Don't change anything
- 83%
- 17484 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 616 votes
- RELATED ARTICLES: In Depth: Central Virginia Debates over Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Updated: Charlottesville Officials Present Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally
Charlottesville is laying out its plan to protect the community and prevent violence during a scheduled rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
-
Hundreds Attend Community Meeting Discussing KKK Rally
Hundreds filled Mount Zion African Baptist Church in Charlottesville as leaders came together with citizens to discuss a planned rally by the Ku Klux Klan scheduled for July.
-
Rutherford Institute President Offers Advice Ahead of Planned KKK Rally
Ahead of a planned Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, John Whitehead wrote an open letter to Albemarle County and Charlottesville police advising them to de-escalate the situation.
-
Lee Statue-Removal Protesters Clash with Supporters at Park
Tensions were high in Charlottesville’s Jackson Park Saturday afternoon as protesters against the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue took on supporters.
-
Update: Judge Issues Temporary Injunction to Halt Lee Statue Removal
A Charlottesville judge says a Confederate statue cannot be touched, for now, after issuing a temporary injunction to halt the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.
-
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Sell Statue by Bid, Rename Lee Park
Charlottesville City Council voted to sell the Robert E. Lee statue and remove it from downtown Charlottesville Monday night. It also voted unanimously to rename Lee Park.
-
Charlottesville Asks Judge to Deny Injunction in Statue Lawsuit
Charlottesville is fighting a lawsuit and temporary injunction filed against its vote to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Lee Park.
-
Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
Charlottesville is facing its first lawsuit over City Council's decision to move a monument to Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee.
-