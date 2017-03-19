Charlottesville City Council to Discuss Urban Deer Population Control

Charlottesville City Council is set to make a big decision about how to deal with the city's deer population.

Councilors have discussed the issue for nearly two years. They're looking at a variety of ways to reduce the urban deer population, everything from hiring sharp-shooters to sterilization programs.

Councilor Bob Fenwick says drivers are the only thing reducing the population right now.

"It sounds strange but that’s the only culling program we have now is the damage that automobiles and trucks do to the deer population, they have no predators, so the numbers are really getting up there,” Fenwick said.

City councilors are urging people to voice their opinions on how to reduce the deer population.

Council's meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday.